April 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

IVCC nursing students collect supplies for Illinois Valley PADS

Drive was idea of students required to do alternative clinical hours

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois Valley Community College nursing instructors Chrissy Boughton (left) and Tracey Antle led a monthlong campaign that collected a cartload of supplies for Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter.

Illinois Valley Community College nursing instructors Chrissy Boughton (left) and Tracey Antle led a monthlong campaign that collected a cartload of supplies for Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter. The drive was the idea of students in Mental Health Nursing who are required to do alternative clinical hours. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College nursing instructors Chrissy Boughton and Tracey Antle led a monthlong campaign that collected a cartload of supplies for Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter.

The drive was the idea of students in Mental Health Nursing who are required to do alternative clinical hours.

“On their reflection sheet, students expressed a desire to help more,” Boughton said. “Mrs. Antle and I took the students’ desire to help and created this service project. We had a great turnout and are hoping to make it an annual event.”