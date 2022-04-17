IVCC nursing students collect supplies for Illinois Valley PADS

Illinois Valley Community College nursing instructors Chrissy Boughton and Tracey Antle led a monthlong campaign that collected a cartload of supplies for Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter.

The drive was the idea of students in Mental Health Nursing who are required to do alternative clinical hours.

“On their reflection sheet, students expressed a desire to help more,” Boughton said. “Mrs. Antle and I took the students’ desire to help and created this service project. We had a great turnout and are hoping to make it an annual event.”