April 16, 2022
IVCC will offer dozens of in-person summer classes

Courses begin May 16

By Shaw Local News Network
Peer tutor Kelly Devert, left, and professional tutor Kathy Scheibenreif, right, assist student Francine Brandt with calculus in Illinois Valley Community College’s Tutoring and Writing Center. The center will be available to students all summer.

Illinois Valley Community College is offering dozens of in-person and blended summer classes beginning Monday, May 16.

‘Summer A’ runs May 16 to June 7, ‘Summer B’ May 31 to July 26 and ‘Summer C’ June 8 to July 20.

IVCC has in-person summer courses in accounting, advanced cardiac life support, algebra, anatomy and physiology, applied music in piano and guitar, automotive technology, biology, business, chemistry, CNA, comparative religions, criminal justice, English, First Aid, global environment, human body structure and function, International Trauma Life Support (ITLS), microbiology, precalculus, speech, theatre and more than 20 classes covering various welding techniques.

There are also more than 40 courses available online this summer.

Register for summer and fall classes by calling Records at 815-224-0447.