Former GED graduate established $1,000 IVCC scholarship

Taylor Richards of Olathe, Kans., has established a scholarship at Illinois Valley Community College more than a decade after she received her GED from the college.

Richards was honored in 2010-11 for her accomplishments while overcoming formidable obstacles and she told her story at GED graduation.

She recently reached back from her Kansas home to create a $1,000 annual award at IVCC for adult women who are GED graduates.

“IVCC has a special place in my heart because I would not be where I am today without its GED program,” Richards said.

Richards credits Sara Escatel, Cindy Lock and (now retired) coordinator Mary Gross of IVCC’s Adult Education program for her success.

“They were all amazing. IVCC is such a great school,” Richards says.

Lock remembers Richards well.

“Taylor faced obstacles head-on and persevered to achieve her High School Equivalency (GED) and transitioned successfully into higher education. It is inspiring to see what she has made of her life,” said Lock. “And it is so kind of her to give back to help other students.”

When Richards, then Taylor Sulgrove, arrived at IVCC in August 2009 she did not know multiplication and struggled with spelling and grammar. By the time she earned her GED in May 2010, she was on her way.

“Education is so important,” Richards said. “I started a scholarship to encourage women to take care of themselves. Going back to school is hard. If this helps someone, that’s all that matters.”

Taylor and Tanner Richards with daughters Julia and Lilian. A third daughter, Faith, is on the way. (Photo provided by IVCC)

When husband Tanner changed jobs, Richards moved to Kansas City and attended Johnson County Community College for a year before transferring to Kansas University. She graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s in Business Administration.

She worked at K-State Olathe as an events coordinator before returning home to raise children Julia and Lilian. Today, a third daughter, Faith, is on the way.

“I do have my degree if I ever need it,” she says. “It is so important to be able to take care of yourself.”