Spring Valley library trustee honored after 35 years of service

Library Trustee Secretary Debb Ladgenski was honored Tuesday at the monthly board meeting at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library for her 35 years of service to the library board.

Ladgenski was appointed to the library board in 1987 and has been the library board secretary for more than 20 years. She was instrumental in helping the library to obtain the construction grant which, along with a donation from the veterans, enabled the library to nearly double the size of the library with an addition in 2003. She has also been a valuable source of local history assistance for patrons and the library staff through her work with the Historical Museum, has overseen several fundraisers for the library, and has been a vital asset to the library board and staff.

Her term as library trustee will end at the end of the month and the board said she she will be missed.