OSF Saint Paul in Mendota announces Sunflower Award winner

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota announced Janelle Bieschke, a patient access associate, has received the Sunflower Award.

Bieschke, who has been with OSF HealthCare for just more than a year, resides in Peru.

“The Sunflower Award honors care team members outside of nursing for the exceptional care they provide to our patients, and Janelle is truly deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Paul Medical Center.

Bieschke’s nomination mentioned her exceptional help in connecting a patient to OSF MyChart. After three weeks of failed attempts to link a patient’s OSF MyChart to their own, Bieschke resolved the issue and even followed up to confirm the records were updated, preventing the need for additional paperwork. This small act made a significant difference for the family, OSF said in a news release.

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication.