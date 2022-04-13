5 fire departments in La Salle, Bureau, Livingston, Putnam counties receive small equipment grants

Five local fire departments in La Salle, Bureau, Livingston and Putnam counties received funds from the state to purchase small equipment.

The Small Equipment Grant Program awards grants of up to $26,000 to fire departments, fire districts and emergency medical service providers across Illinois for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. The funds allow for grantees to purchase important equipment they may not have been able to afford otherwise.

Receiving funds were the Bureau Fire Protection District with $26,000; the Cherry Fire Protection District with $22,909.05; the Naplate Fire Department with $25,980; Reading Township Volunteer Fire Department with $25,820 and Standard Fire Protection District with $26,000.

Standard’s fire department said it will purchase a turnout gear washer/extractor, dryer and new thermal imaging cameras and Naplate fire department said it will buy 11 news sets of turnout gear, replacing gear that was not compliant.

“These last few years have shown us how essential firefighters and all first responders are to the health and safety of our communities,” said state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa). “I cannot think of a group more deserving of this money and I look forward to seeing the departments use the funds to further improve the communities in our district.”

A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state by the Illinois State Fire Marshal. The state office received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million in funding for this grant period.

“Too often, rural fire departments like these are left behind to perform essential work without the proper equipment they need. Receiving a grant from the Small Equipment Grant Program is a great benefit that will allow local firefighters to continue saving lives. I am extremely grateful to the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal for their support.”