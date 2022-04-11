Marshall, Putnam counties to host electronics collection day April 22

Marshall and Putnam counties will host an electronics collection day from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Toluca Public Works Building, 520 W. Railroad St.

This event will be available for residents of Marshall and Putnam counties only and each participant will have a 10-item limit.

Items that will be accepted include computers, monitors, printers, faxes, copiers, laptops, TVs, main frames, peripherals, mice, modems, telephones, answering machines, adding machines, microwave ovens, scanners, DVDs, VCRs, stereo equipment, pagers, cellphones, cameras, camcorders, video games, software, CD/DISC books, small handheld electronics, cables, calculators, shredders, scanners, plotters and terminals.

Items that will not be accepted include small kitchen appliances, toasters, coffee pots, blenders, air conditioners, white goods, smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, vacuums, batteries, fans, power tools, light fixtures, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, light bulbs, broken CRTs, broken glass and hazardous material.

For information, call 309-246-6401.