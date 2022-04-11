Extra sale day for Cops 4 Cancer fundraiser deemed successful

An added day of the Cops 4 Cancer UNFI truckload fundraiser was a success, reported the organization.

The total of the 50/50 pot was $965. Debbie Wenskunas, who is a 24 year employee of UNFI, drew the winner.

“We are nothing without the amazing people who support us and the rockstar volunteers who truly shine no matter what challenge we throw their way,” the Cops 4 Cancer organizers posted on Facebook.

A large quantity of supplies ranging from hair products, cosmetics and other items were marked to reduced prices Saturday during the Cops 4 Cancer UNFI truckload sale fundraiser in the former JCPenney store at the Peru Mall. The extra sale day was added after a record-setting fundraiser March 26-27.