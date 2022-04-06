Local Author Brett Herrmann to hold book signing at Spring Valley Library on April 9

Author, former NewsTribune reporter and editor, Brett Herrmann will be holding a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Richard Mautino Library located at 215 E Cleveland St.

Herrmann’s published his first fiction novel in December titled “Grim Sweeper.” The story follows a high school janitor, who sees himself as more of a private eye investigator. His case solving leads him into a web of deception where he finds out some messes are even too big for him to clean up.

The beginning of the novel is based on a short story that Herrmann wrote in college.

Herrmann grew up in Spring Valley and graduated from Hall High School before attending Illinois Valley Community College and pursuing his degree from the University of Illinois.

Herrmann’s credits the pandemic for providing the initial motivation to pursue his novel writing with “Grim Sweeper,” which is available on Amazon.

Herrmann, now of Sycamore, will make the trip to the Richard Mautino Library for the upcoming event.