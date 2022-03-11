Peru Republican Jason Haskell announces run for Lance Yednock’s state rep seat

Jason Haskell, a Peru Republican, announced his candidacy to seek the Republican nomination in the 76th District Illinois House of Representatives race. The seat is held by state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa).

Thursday, Haskell filed his petition to seek office with the Illinois State Board of Elections for the upcoming June 28 primary. Haskell was unsuccessful in his 2020 bid for the Republican nomination in the 76th District race, falling short to Travis Breeden, a Utica Republican, who intends to run again for the nomination. Haskell also was unsuccessful in his bid for the GOP nomination for the 16th District congressional seat in 2018.

Haskell is the father of three children, a loving husband and an active member of the La Salle County Republican Central Committee, serving as a precinct committeeman in Peru, he said. He is a construction manager and entrepreneur, and he said he loves what he does.

“I am a numbers guy,” Haskell said in a news release. “I create budgets for construction projects ranging in value from $100,000 to $20 million.

“Our budgets need to be accurate and competitive in order to be awarded projects,” he said in reference to Springfield’s inability to create a balanced budget. “Springfield is broken and I want to help fix it.”

Haskell wants to focus on economic growth, government transparency, ethics reform, safer streets and education.

“We need to make Illinois a place in which families and businesses want to invest,” he said.

For information about Haskell’s campaign, go to votejasonhaskell.com.