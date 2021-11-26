Peru Elementary District offers counseling for community after death of two students in I-80 crash

The Peru Elementary District will have crisis counselors available to help with the needs of students, families and school personnel Friday morning after two district students died in a car crash Tuesday on Interstate 80.

Leanna Downey-Molina, a seventh grade student at Parkside Middle School, and Mason Molina, a third grade student at Northview Elementary School, died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 80 between Utica and Ottawa.

A crisis team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel will be available 10 a.m. to noon in Parkside Middle School Gymnasium for all Peru Elementary students, families and school personnel.

Additional crisis counselors will be present Monday, Nov. 29, at both Northview Elementary and Parkside Middle schools.

“We are deeply saddened by the losses and will make every effort to help you and your child(ren),” said Peru Elementary Superintendent Jamie Craven. “Please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers. Several other family members were injured and remain hospitalized.”

Illinois State Police District 17 two adults and three other children were reported injured in the crash.