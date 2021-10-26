‘See it with your own eyes’ Jelani Day’s mother asks

Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day said Tuesday in front of the Peru Police Department she wants answers to how her son, an Illinois State University graduate student, died.

Her request comes a day after the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Day’s cause of death was drowning with no signs of struggle, following release of a forensic autopsy. Day’s body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge.

Day’s mother said the information doesn’t add up.

“See it with your own eyes,” she said repeatedly, joined by chants of others, including the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Civil Rights group led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

An aerial view of vehicles gathered Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Peru Police Department as they set off for a march in La Salle-Peru, seeking answers in the Jelani Day death investigation.

A motor route, escorted by police, is planned throughout different locations in La Salle and Peru to show key locations of where Day’s items were found. His vehicle was discovered Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. Other items, such as his wallet and an ISU lanyard, were found in different locations.

“You will see the location of where the car was, and how they said where the body was found, where they said the clothes were found, where they said the wallet was found, where they said the lanyard was found, none of these are in the proper distance. None of these are anything Jelani would have purposely drove his car, took off his license plates, not have his phone, throw away his key, take off his clothes and go into a river,” his mother said.

“Jelani wouldn’t have done that. At all.”

Day’s mother also said her son was an avid swimmer and said “he loved life.” He didn’t show any signs of depression.

“He was drowned against his will,” she said.

Jonathan Jackson, Rev. Jackson’s son, called for the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the FBI to take control of the investigation. The Peru Police Department, La Salle Police Department, Bloomington Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are working together to solve the case, with authorities saying Monday they are continuing to seek answers as to why Day drowned.

“A multi-jurisdictional investigations tells me no one is in charge,” Jonathan Jackson said.

Jelani Day rally in La Salle-Peru Dozens rallied Tuesday afternoon in La Salle-Peru, stopping at the Route 351 bridge to call for more answers in the Jelani Day case.

“We do not believe he did this to himself,” Jonathan Jackson reaffirmed.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson said “somebody knows” what happened, and he encouraged anyone with information to step up and speak up.

The public is asked to assist investigators with any tips by calling 815-433-2161.