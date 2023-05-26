May 25, 2023
Utica antique mall to expand? Business gains OK to rezone parcel

Village officials also pay tribute to Pawlak

By Tom Collins
A new display was unveiled at the corner of Clark and Canal streets in downtown Utica.

Clark’s Run Antiques in Utica could undergo an expansion now that its owners have the preliminary OK to rezone a neighboring parcel.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission recommended a request by Steve and Pam Shanley be approved. The Shanleys have asked the village to rezone property behind the antique mall to C-1 commercial, letting them combine the two parcels for expansion.

Steve Shanley said they envision a covered rear patio, small playground to accommodate families with children as well as a sound barrier to contain live music.

“We try to be good neighbors,” said Pam Shanley, noting live performances to date have been held Saturday afternoons and haven’t spilled into anybody’s bedtime.

Planning commissioners voted in favor of the proposal but, after some concerns were voiced by neighbors, added a condition the Shanleys install additional fencing, as well as additional landscape screening, to keep visitors from wandering onto private property.

Steve and Pam Shanley must get final approval from the Utica Village Board, which next meets tentatively on June 15.

Finally, the Planning Commission observed a moment of silence for Mary Pawlak, who died Tuesday on her 77th birthday. Pawlak was a longtime Utica Village Trustee and election judge.

Utica Mayor David Stewart (standing) leads a moment of silence for the late Mary Pawlak on Thursday, May 25, 2023, while Planning Commissioner Mike Brown and Village Clerk Laurie Gbur bow their heads. Pawlak, a longtime village trustee and election judge, died Tuesday on her 77th birthday.

Utica Mayor David Stewart (standing) leads a moment of silence for the late Mary Pawlak on Thursday, May 25, 2023, while Planning Commissioner Mike Brown and Village Clerk Laurie Gbur bow their heads. Pawlak, a longtime village trustee and election judge, died Tuesday on her 77th birthday. (Tom Collins)