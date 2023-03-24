Bean Box coming to Utica? Planning Commission gives OK

The Bean Box might open a new location, this one in Utica.

Thursday, the Utica Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of petitions by Chris and Ann Duffy, who want to place an airstream-style trailer across from the village police department for drive-up and walk-up coffee service. A binding vote is pending before the Utica Village Board.

Chris Duffy said the effort is a partnership with the owner of the Bean Box, which operates coffee stands in La Salle and Spring Valley, with similar products offered.

“Ideally, we’d like to have it open all year,” Chris Duffy told the Planning Commission.

Duffy told the Planning Commission the business will include some pre-packaged snacks – there will be no food preparation onsite, however – and customers typically will be in and out within 2 minutes.

Planning Commissioners generally endorsed the plans, though Commissioner Bill Zens said there would have to be dedicated parking spaces to avoid traffic backup onto Route 178. The operators also must properly dispose of waste water.

Separately, James and Sabrina Didricksen withdrew their petition for rezoning of their property at 302 W. Lincoln St. James Didricksen said he might revisit his plans for a bicycle rental business, including food service, after commissioners discussed multiple concerns about traffic flow, infrastructure and fire safety.