Utica seeks grant to build a grandstand

Utica is seeking a $50,000 grant to build a grandstand west of the municipal complex for public events, such as showing outdoor movies.

Wednesday, the Utica Village Board voted unanimously to apply for a T-Mobile Grant. If awarded, the village would apply the funds for a grandstand on space north of the ball field.

Mayor David Stewart had given trustees a shortlist of eligible projects and a grandstand elicited the most interest. Costs, however, have yet to be determined.

Additionally, outdoor dining will return to Mill Street this summer. Stewart said he would have proposed dates for board discussion and approval at the March meeting.

In other matters:

The board canceled the committee meeting previously set Feb. 23.

Mill Street will be closed for this weekend’s Winter Wine Walk.

The board approved a resolution committing motor fuel taxes for the 2023 road project and approved the engineering base fee cost for the project.