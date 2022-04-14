April 13, 2022
Blasting in Utica resumes April 20, with additional monitoring

Utica police: Remember, the shortcut is now 30 mph

By Tom Collins

Cody Tucker (standing), plant manager of LaFarge, passes out pamphlets Wednesday to the Utica Village Board briefing trustees on recent blasting. LaFarge has installed monitoring equipment ahead of an April 20 blast, mindful of villagers' complaints about rattling windows and pictures blown off the walls. (Tom Collins)

LaFarge is going to blast again on April 20 and, mindful of complaints from Utica residents, has installed additional seismographs at select points in the village.

Wednesday, LaFarge plant manager Cody Tucker advised the Utica Village Board the monitoring equipment is there to address blasting complaints.

“We’re going to continue to monitor,” Tucker said. “If you guys have problems we want to know because we want to be good neighbors.”

LaFarge has said its blasting is heavily monitored and within regulated range. Nevertheless, villagers have complained of rattling windows and even pictures and mirrors blown from the walls.

Trustee John Schweickert said he accepted the statements blasting is within regulation, but, “It’s starting to feel like it’s coming close to our homes.”

In the March meeting, LaFarge presented the village with a $1,500 donation for the fireworks and earlier donated $500 to the Little League.

Utica residents have complained of rattling windows and even pictures and mirrors blown from the walls from quarry blasts. (Scott Anderson)

Separately, Utica police are advising residents and motorists Richard Hallett Road (the Utica shortcut) controlled is now 30 mph from end to end – though some of the signage might not reflect this.

Recently, the city of La Salle reduced the speed limit on its portion of the shortcut from 45 mph to 30 mph. La Salle controls a portion of the shortcut from U.S. 6 to the curve and lowered the speed limit in accordance with Utica’s limit.

Additionally, motorists will notice “No trucks” signs posted on the shortcut. Utica police anticipate trucks will avoid the forthcoming roundabout at U.S. 6 and Route 178 and wanted clear warnings to deter truck drivers.

In other matters, the board:

  • Approved the July 23 closure of Mill and Church streets to accommodate a “dueling pianos” event sponsored by the Utica Business Association
  • Agreed to make an additional payment to ARC Pyrotechnics ($3,500) for the Independence Day fireworks on July 2
  • Proclaimed April 2022 as Fair Housing Month in Utica
  • Tabled amendments to the video gaming ordinance