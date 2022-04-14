Blasting in Utica resumes April 20, with additional monitoring

LaFarge is going to blast again on April 20 and, mindful of complaints from Utica residents, has installed additional seismographs at select points in the village.

Wednesday, LaFarge plant manager Cody Tucker advised the Utica Village Board the monitoring equipment is there to address blasting complaints.

“We’re going to continue to monitor,” Tucker said. “If you guys have problems we want to know because we want to be good neighbors.”

LaFarge has said its blasting is heavily monitored and within regulated range. Nevertheless, villagers have complained of rattling windows and even pictures and mirrors blown from the walls.

Trustee John Schweickert said he accepted the statements blasting is within regulation, but, “It’s starting to feel like it’s coming close to our homes.”

In the March meeting, LaFarge presented the village with a $1,500 donation for the fireworks and earlier donated $500 to the Little League.

Separately, Utica police are advising residents and motorists Richard Hallett Road (the Utica shortcut) controlled is now 30 mph from end to end – though some of the signage might not reflect this.

Recently, the city of La Salle reduced the speed limit on its portion of the shortcut from 45 mph to 30 mph. La Salle controls a portion of the shortcut from U.S. 6 to the curve and lowered the speed limit in accordance with Utica’s limit.

Additionally, motorists will notice “No trucks” signs posted on the shortcut. Utica police anticipate trucks will avoid the forthcoming roundabout at U.S. 6 and Route 178 and wanted clear warnings to deter truck drivers.

In other matters, the board: