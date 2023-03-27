Putnam County Elementary students participate in Bluestem Book Award Program

The fourth grade students at Putnam County Elementary School participated in the Bluestem Book Award Program sponsored by the Association of Illinois School Library Educators.

The students voted for their favorite book on Friday, March as part of the 11th year for the program at PCES. Students who read at least four of the 20 books on the list were eligible to vote for their favorite book.

Students also had to pass a quiz and complete a worksheet on the book. A total of 19 students were eligible to vote. Students and staff enjoyed cookies, juice and ice cream in celebration.

Ten of the 20 books received votes. PCES’s winner is “Winterbone Home for Vengeance and Valor” by Ally Carter. The second place winner is “Measuring Up” by Lily LaMotte.

All of the votes were submitted to the state AISLE website and an overall favorite of all students in the state of Illinois will be announced at the end of March.

The fourth grade students who participated included: Angell Chasteen, Addit Goetz, Trinity Thomas, Guiliana Cimei, Shaylee Engel, Hans Frund, Dominic Gonzalez, Evelyn Grasser, Marshall Holocker, Liam Judd, Brayden Kierski, Sean King, Tucker Lloyd, Jace Newsome, Addi Podobinski, Eli Schrowang, Jasper Sokolowski, Aubrey Zborowski and Greyson Savery.

At the time of the event, a total of 150 books had been read. Students who read all 20 nominees before 21 will receive a medal.