Putnam County High School to host freshman orientation on Friday, Aug. 12

Putnam County High School will host freshman orientation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. During the event, students will be introduced to key individuals, hear about academics and extracurricular opportunities.

The participating students will also have the opportunity to run through a mock class schedule. A bus will be provided for students at the following locations and times.

Bus pick up times include 11:45 a.m. in Standard, 11:58 a.m. at the Magnolia Library, 12:05 p.m. at the McNabb Library, 12:25 p.m. at Putnam County Elementary School, 12:43 p.m. at Mark Park, 12:45 at the Putnam County Trailer Park and students will arrive at the high school at 12:50 p.m.

The bus for drop off will leave the high school at 3 p.m. and arrive at 3:05 p.m. at the Putnam County Trailer Park, 3:07 p.m. at Mark Park, 3:25 p.m. at Putnam County Elementary School, 3:45 p.m. at the McNabb Library, 3:52 p.m. at the Magnolia Library and Standard at 4:05 p.m.