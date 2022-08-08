August 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Putnam County High School to host freshman orientation on Friday, Aug. 12

Event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

Putnam County High School (Provided)

Putnam County High School will host freshman orientation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. During the event, students will be introduced to key individuals, hear about academics and extracurricular opportunities.

The participating students will also have the opportunity to run through a mock class schedule. A bus will be provided for students at the following locations and times.

Bus pick up times include 11:45 a.m. in Standard, 11:58 a.m. at the Magnolia Library, 12:05 p.m. at the McNabb Library, 12:25 p.m. at Putnam County Elementary School, 12:43 p.m. at Mark Park, 12:45 at the Putnam County Trailer Park and students will arrive at the high school at 12:50 p.m.

The bus for drop off will leave the high school at 3 p.m. and arrive at 3:05 p.m. at the Putnam County Trailer Park, 3:07 p.m. at Mark Park, 3:25 p.m. at Putnam County Elementary School, 3:45 p.m. at the McNabb Library, 3:52 p.m. at the Magnolia Library and Standard at 4:05 p.m.