Putnam County High School to initiate Long-Range Facilities Analysis

Putnam County Community Unit School District 535 has initiated a Long-Range Facilities Analysis. Through analysis, this assessment will aim to establish a clear understanding of the current state of all district school facilities and will establish the basis of understanding for ongoing facility planning efforts.

At the June 21 Board of Education meeting, the Board voted unanimously in favor of entering into a contract with Cadence Consulting to initiate the District’s Long-Range Facilities Analysis process.

“PC #535 has an immense pride in its school buildings because of their history and the many memories made in the classrooms and other learning spaces,” Putnam County CUSD 535 Superintendent Clayton Theisinger said.

In support of the Board and District administration, Principal of Cadence Consulting Michael A. Hacker will facilitate the Long-Range Facility Analysis process.

Over the next 12 months, this effort will include facility data collection, organization and consultant coordination. There also will be ongoing opportunities for staff and community engagement to understand needs and preferences in regard to facilities and learning environments.

“This partnership with Cadence Consulting and the Long-Range Facilities Analysis is an opportunity for the District to better understand what is needed to provide the best learning environments for all students while ensuring a continued pride in the schools,” Theisinger said.

For information on the selection of Cadence Consulting or the planned Long-Range Facilities Analysis process, call Theisinger at 815-882-2800, ext. 5.