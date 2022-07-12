ISBE awards $30 million in school maintenance grants; local schools to receive funding

The Illinois State Board of Education distributed the fiscal year 2022 School Maintenance Grants, totaling $30 million in state funding to more than 600 eligible applicants, including more than 40 local school districts.

The grant is a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant open to school district cooperative high schools, vocational centers and special education cooperatives. Each eligible applicants can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completing proposed maintenance projects.

Grantees will use the money to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state.

“By investing in our educational infrastructure, we set Illinois students up for success,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Our state’s youth spend a majority of their days inside school buildings. It is our duty to make sure those facilities are safe, clean, well-lit, and adequately ventilated. With this funding, our children will learn and grow in sustainable, healthy environments; as they deserve.”

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must be able to match any awarded state funds and commit to completing proposed projects within two years of funding dispersal.

“Each and every student in Illinois deserves access to safe and healthy facilities that support their well-being and academic growth,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen I. Ayala.

“School districts across the state have significant facilities needs. We learned from the pandemic how important ventilation is to preventing the spread of disease. These grants can help schools make necessary upgrades to make buildings safer, healthier, and more energy efficient so they save taxpayer dollars in the long run.”

The grants were award in order of five state priorities including emergency projects made necessary by disaster; health, life and safety projects to remodel or improve existing structures, state priority projects necessary for energy conservation or to better serve students in certain areas; permanent improvement projects designed to upgrade building systems and other.

Local school districts to receive funding include: