St. Bede auction returns Saturday

The 39th annual St. Bede Academy in Peru auction will be Saturday, June 18. This year’s theme is “The Show Must Go On.”

People who cannot attend can still support the event and mobile bid on more than 125 silent and super silent auction items by registering on the St. Bede website. Up to $10,000 will go to the winners of the Mega Raffle along with $1,000 a lucky winner who sold five raffle tickets.

Purchase a Golden Ticket online for a chance to win a highly-valued item and spend $250.

“Only 50 tickets will be sold with the opportunity for the winner to walk away with their pre-selected package,” said Bonnie Prokup, auction and special events manager. “This offers an exciting chance for participants to win a highly desirable item at a fraction of what a final bid could be.

Packages include a lunch and tour with David Duncan at Silver Oak in Napa and a golf weekend to Rich Harvest Farms valued at more than $13,000, which Jerry Rich will match the winning bid stated Julia Yaklich, director of mission advancement.

This year’s Fund-A-Need has a goal of $125,000 to replace the aged pulley system and several stage curtains. A $15,000 lead gift by Miller Group Charitable Trust will start the paddle raise.

“The age of the rigging system and curtains are older than most of our auction guests,” said the Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, O.S.B., St. Bede’s theater director. “Now more than ever is the time to support the performing arts and carry on this long history at the Academy for generations to come.”

Among the auction items will be a selected piece from the art collection of the Rev. Father Joseph Heyd, longtime art instructor and chairman of the art department which will be released online.

For more information, view auction items and to register for the auction/mobile bidding, visit www.st-bede.com or contact Bonnie Prokup at 815-250-0342 or email at bprokup@st-bede.com.