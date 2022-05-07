Seats are open in IVCC’s nursing prerequisite courses

Students interested in a career in nursing can complete prerequisite courses at Illinois Valley Community College this summer beginning Tuesday, May 31.

Nursing applicants must complete several courses before being considered for admission to the program.

“We have opportunities for students to begin their pursuit of a nursing career this summer,” said Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Bonnie Campbell. “Demand for nurses remains high and our graduates enjoy long, rewarding careers.”

Seats remain open in online Introduction to Nutrition, ALH 1000, and Human Growth and Development, ALH 1002. There are also summer openings in required face-to-face courses in Anatomy and Physiology, BIO 107, and Microbiology, BIO 101.

Summer and fall registration is underway. Call 815-224-0447 to register.