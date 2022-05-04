La Salle-Peru High superintendent receives ‘Superintendent of Distinction’ honor

Steven Wrobleski, superintendent at La Salle-Peru High School, was named the 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Starved Rock Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Wrobleski was honored at an awards luncheon May 4 in Springfield. State Superintendent Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker, where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

“I’ve been blessed over my career to have amazing mentors who’ve opened so many doors for me; I’m even more fortunate to have a supportive family and amazing co-workers and colleagues in the Starved Rock Region that inspire me every day,” said Wrobleski, who has been an educator for 29 years and superintendent at L-P for 11 years.

Steven Wrobleski, superintendent at La Salle-Peru High School (Photo provided by IASA)

Those nominating Wrobleski noted a number of successes during his tenure including:

Passed a $38 million referendum on the first attempt — and first successful referendum in the district in 54 years.

Completed renovations of all facilities in the district — nearly $60 million in total.

Achieved the highest number of Advanced Placement classes and student participation in the Starved Rock region.

Started a Project Lead the Way pre-engineering and computer science program. L-P is the only high school in the region to offer the program.

Developed strong community relationships with local city and business leaders.

The Starved Rock Region is comprised of Bureau, La Salle, Putnam, Stark and Marshall counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Superintendents across Illinois navigated immense challenges this school year, so it really is an honor to standout and be recognized by your peers for outstanding leadership and elevating student success,” said IASA Executive Director Brent Clark. “Each of these superintendents are great examples of how strong leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward.”

The eighth annual luncheon was again sponsored by Horace Mann, one of the nation’s largest insurers focusing on the needs of educators.

“Superintendents continued to face unprecedented challenges this school year as students and teachers returned to the classroom,” said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann president and CEO. “Strong leadership has never been more critical. We are proud to recognize these Superintendents of Distinction for navigating their districts through the ongoing pursuit of providing a quality education for their students.”



