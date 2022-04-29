IVCC ag department hosts plant sale May 5-6

Illinois Valley Community College’s greenhouse is teeming with flowering plants, vegetables and hanging baskets for the Ag Department’s annual spring plant sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6.

Ag students are hosting the sale in time for Mother’s Day. Proceeds from the public sale benefit ag student activities. For information, contact ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott at 815-224-0413 or willard_mott@ivcc.edu. Summer and fall course registration is underway.