Perin wins IVCC Paul Simon Student essay contest

Freshman Ty Perin described how Illinois Valley Community College changed his life in his winning Paul Simon Student Essay submission.

A native of Hudson, Mich., Perin accepted an offer to play baseball at IVCC last summer. Beyond fulfilling a dream to play in college, he found an institution with “a close-to-home feel.”

Perin is studying geology and pursuing both the AA and AS degrees. After three years at IVCC, he plans to transfer to a university to major in aviation and minor in geology.

He has embraced campus life and believes it is the key to excelling in college.

He is the Eagles’ shortstop, Student Government Association vice president, geology lab assistant, student worker in admissions and a student ambassador. He’s also a member of IVCC’s social media marketing team, Hype Crew – and his picture has been featured in numerous IVCC ads and posts.

“Moving to the area forced me to get involved,” Perin said. “IVCC gave me the chance to explore each of my interests, no matter how diverse they are.”

Perin will read his essay at the college’s 56th annual commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. In addition, his essay has been submitted for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide Simon award.