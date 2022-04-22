IVCC awards more than $1 million to more than 1,700 students

It paid in more ways than one to persevere in Illinois Valley Community College classes this spring.

IVCC disbursed more than $1 million this week to more than 1,700 students who persisted in spring classes. Financial Aid director Eric Johnson said his office transmitted $1,039,644 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to 1,775 students.

To receive a “spring retention” payment, students had to remain enrolled until April 7. Those in 12 or more credit hours received $1,000; those in 6 to 11 hours $500. High school students in IVCC’s dual enrollment program will also receive checks.

”We rewarded students who persisted in their IVCC education,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran. “These payments can help students with their summer and fall tuition.”

Summer and fall registration is underway. Summer sessions begin May 16, May 31 and June 8. To register, call Records at 815-224-0447.