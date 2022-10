The La Salle-Peru High School Music Department will present the Octoberfest Choral Concert this week.

The LPHS Choirs under the direction of Natalie Verucchi will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at LPHS, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The concert is free and open to the public. LPHS also plans to livestream the concert on the school’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lphs120