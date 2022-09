La Salle-Peru High School announces homecoming king and queen

La Salle-Peru High School seniors Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle, and Tommy Hartman, of Utica, were named 2022 Homecoming queen and king during the LPHS Variety Show on Monday night in Sellett Gym.

La Salle-Peru High School seniors Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle, and Tommy Hartman, of Utica, were named 2022 Homecoming queen and king during the LPHS Variety Show on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Sellett Gym. (Photo provided by Jason Miller)

The full homecoming court included seniors Annahi Torres, Anneliese Bangert, Tristen Gebhardt, Billy Mini, Jake Quick and Max Wertz, juniors Danica Scoma, Ella Raef, Madison Schweickert, Aiden Anderson, Brendan Boudreau and Nolan Glynn, sophomores Phoebe Shetterly and Noah Wroblewski, and freshmen Abby Smudzinski and Jason Lu.

The annual Homecoming Variety Show also featured 12 student performances.