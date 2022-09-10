Heartland banks to host ‘More for You’ event on Sept. 23

Heartland Bank and Trust Company will host its “More for You” event all day on Friday, Sept. 23.

Local Heartland Bank offices are located at 925 Shooting Park Rd. in Peru, 501 W. Walnut St. in Oglesby, 100 E. Dakota St. in Spring Valley, 703 3rd St. in Henry, 2101 N Main St. and 606 S Main St. in Princeton

Local offices are extending an open invitation to customers, residents and businesses to join the event online or in-branch. The celebration includes gifts, one-day-only offers and a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card.

For more information on Heartland Bank’s More for You Event, visit: www.hbtbank.com.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $4.3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com