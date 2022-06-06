Register now for summer reading at La Salle library

Registration has begun for the La Salle Public Library’s youth summer program, Discover New Trails.

The four-week program begins Monday, June 13, and will include family science, NASA Globe Trees and Clouds, iNaturalist, arts and crafts, Legos, and a “just-for-fun” room-sized game board. A new program especially for teens and young adults will incorporate designing custom avatars and printing them using the Glowforge laser/engraver technology.

All programs are free and open to the public. Participation is not limited to La Salle Library cardholders. Select programs may require registration. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.