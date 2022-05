Peru Public Library will screen, live and remotely, an Emmy-nominated documentary about parole reform, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.

“Stateville Calling” follows Bill Ryan, an advocate for the incarcerated, discusses the competing arguments and data points about what should be done with the criminal justice in Illinois.

The one-hour documentary will be screened in the libraryor from home at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81586608987