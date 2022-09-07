Eyes on Enterprise: Flower Bar to relocate to Peru’s west side

The Flower Bar, 906 Shooting Park Road, Peru, is planning a move to Peru’s west side at 2428 4th St.

Owner Nikki Tonioni said she plans to be operating out of her new location by Tuesday, Nov. 1, after giving the space some “Flower Bar touches.”

In a Facebook post, she said she’s been looking for a new building for more than a year.

“This path has truly been remarkable and along the way I was blessed with moving mountains, and messengers of God helping me every step of the way,” she wrote. “Without them, family, friends, a very amazing lawyer, and God this would not be happening.”

The location was most recently the home of Apple Press and was the longtime location of Harper’s gas station, which was later a Casey’s.

Utica popcorn store closes

Starved Rock Popcorn & More recently closed its door at 723 S. Clark St., Utica.

According to its website, the business opened in 2020 and offered more than 50 speciality flavored popcorns, as well as other items.

Country Kids Produce in Peru is still selling its popcorn.

