Eyes on Enterprise: Streator House of Jerky business expands to Utica

This week, Ralph Madara opens his second House of Jerky location in Starved Rock Country.

A fan of jerky for years, Madara came across the House of Jerky brand in 2018 and the following year opened his first location in his hometown of Streator at 105N Armory Court.

On Thursday, he opens his second location in Utica at 723 S. Clark St.

“The brand uses top round beef and they keep it simple with the ingredients, all natural, no preservatives, no MSG, no nitrates. Good pure beef jerky. I have found that this brand has the least amount of salt than most brands, so you get to taste the meaty goodness,” he said, adding there’s a wide variety of spices from natural to spicy to sweet to hot.

House of Jerky also offers a variety of exotic jerky, such as camel, kangaroo, salmon, python, wild boar, venison, elk and, the most popular, shark.

In addition to jerky, the store will offer Black Rifle Coffee, The General’s Hot Sauce, Frag Out Flavor spices, GI Jerky and Ass Kickin’ hot sauces. Also offered will be Flamethrower Candy, which touts itself as the world’s hottest candy, with flavors such as Lil Nitro Gummy Bear, infused with 9 million Scoville unit chili extract, and the equally hot Toe of Satan. Pickled veggies, beef sticks and summer sausage also will be available.

One of Madara’s favorite jerkies is the Western Beef Jerky, which is the best seller.

“It has a seasoning mix of black pepper, teriyaki and pineapple,” he said. “[It] seems like I get a different taste with each piece. Very unique.”

His other favorite is wild boar, an exotic jerky seasoned with black pepper.

With Starved Rock nearby, Madara is hoping to see both locals and tourists in his new shop.

“Utica is a small town, where I have enjoyed visiting and have a few friends there,” he said. “It has a different vibe about it that you do not find in most places.”

For more information about Starved Rock House of Jerky, visit fb.com/starvedrockhouseofjerky.

Tattoo, piercing shop opens in Utica

Starved Rock Tattoo Shop, 142 Mill St., Utica, opens at noon Friday.

Those looking for some new ink are asked to call 815-691-5022, message on Facebook or send an email to tattoopaul79@gmail.com.

The business can be found at fb.com/starvedrocktattoo and on Instagram.

Adult skate nights to resume in fall at Paramount

Due to low attendance last week, adult skate nights are canceled this month at Paramount Skating Arena, 1511 Chestnut St., Ottawa.

A Facebook post indicated adult skate nights will return in the fall.

For more information, visit fb.com/paramountskate.

Harold’s Chicken in Streator celebrates first anniversary

Harold’s Chicken, 1403 N. Bloomington St., in Streator is celebrating its first anniversary from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. There will be a live DJ, a bouncy house, games and a mobile arcade, a scholarship give away, cash prizes and free food for children.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.































