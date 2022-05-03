Eyes on Enterprise: Gluten-free cafe opens inside Princeton business

The Vine recently opened inside Optimal Health at 918 N. Main St., Princeton.

The cafe serves grab-and-go meals, gluten-free baked goods, smoothies, coffees and cold teas.

Optimal Health also sells a variety of gluten- and dairy-free items.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Peru dentist office to close

After 28 years of service, the periodontal and implant specialty practice of Scott Stanke DDS, MS, 2050 Marquette Road, #400, Peru, will close Thursday, June 30.

Stanke thanks his patients and fellow dental professionals for their confidence and loyalty.

Requests for electronic record transfers can be made by calling 815-224-4144.

Princeton boutique relocates

Wild Honey Boutique recently relocated from 956 N. Main St. to 430 S. Main St., Princeton.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit wildhoneyboutique815.com.

