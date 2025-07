The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle announced the launch of its new membership program, designed to provide more opportunities to enjoy and support the preservation of the National Historic Landmark. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus Mansion)

“Day” Jones interviews Annie Pesola and Laura Walker from Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle. They discuss their Third-Thursday Concert Series, with Steve Sharp performing on July 17. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at hegelercarus.org

Like what you hear? Be sure to check out the Q Hit Music Shaw Local Radio website here.

Listen to this interview on Spotify here.