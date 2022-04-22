Eyes on Enterprise: Food challenge competitors to take on Tony’s Butt Shack challenge in Hollowayville

Nationally known food competitors Randy Santel and Katrina, of Katrina Eats Kilos, will be visiting Tony’s Butt Shack BBQ & Catering to take on the restaurant’s food challenge.

The pair will arrive at 4 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant at 601 U.S. 6, Hollowayville, and will take on the challenge at 5 p.m. The Butt Buster BBQ Challenge includes BBQ ribs, smoked beef brisket, jalapeño macaroni and cheese and more.

Santel will live stream the challenge on his social media.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.