Fort du Rocher DAR donates children’s books to 5 local libraries

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has recently donated a number of children’s books to five area libraries.

Libraries receiving books include Graves Hume Public Library in Mendota, Earlville Public Library, LaMoille Clarion Public Library, La Salle Public Library and Peru Public Library. These books were purchased through funds from the America 250 grant program sponsored by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which encourages local DAR chapters to find ways to celebrate the upcoming 250th birthday of the United States.

The Fort du Rocher chapter chose to provide children’s books that deal with patriotic themes or early U.S. history. Books are being donated to these libraries with the hope of encouraging children to learn about the U.S. and its founding.

The DAR is a non-partisan, non-political women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older may join the DAR by documenting her lineage to an ancestor, either male or female, who aided the cause of American independence through military, civil or patriotic service. Women who are interested in researching this aspect of their family genealogy and would like to learn more about DAR membership may go to the NSDAR website at https://www.dar.org.