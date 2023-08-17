5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: A good weekend to hit vendor markets

1 - Friday Night Market: The market is scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Kirby Park in Spring Valley, prior to the city’s Independence Day fireworks, which were postponed in July for bad weather. The fireworks are set off at Hall High School near Kirby Park. More than 40 vendors and five food trucks are expected. Spring Valley’s own Tailgate Confessions will take the stage to perform live music. Additionally, Hall High School will host its Red and White scrimmage game prior to the fireworks. Go to GROW Spring Valley Friday Night Market on Facebook for more information.

The water fights are one of the highlights of Grand Ridge Community Festival. They are scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday along Burlington Avenue. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

2 - Grand Ridge Community Festival: The annual festival is scheduled Friday through Sunday in downtown Grand Ridge. Tractors will be lined up on Burlington Avenue throughout the festival. The Ron “Chaser” Hill Memorial Tractor Ride is scheduled 8 a.m. Saturday rain or shine. Friday will feature children’s activities in Grand Ridge Park beginning at 6 p.m., with games, bounce houses, a petting zoo and a food truck. There will be craft and food vendors set up Saturday and Sunday. Some highlights of the festival include water fights 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Burlington Avenue, the parade at 1 p.m. starting from the fire station and the kiddie pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m. near the Railroad Avenue stage. Go to https://www.facebook.com/GrandRidgeFest for more information.

3 - Eats in the Street: Downtown Oglesby will be hoppin’ from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The La Salle County Cruisers will host a car show along Walnut Street beginning at 3 p.m. with several food trucks nearby. Nutzy Mac will perform live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Oglesby for more information on the event.

4 - 2 markets in Ottawa: Ottawa’s Third Friday Artisan Market will feature more than 30 vendors, including local crafters, bakers and face painters. The event is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of West Madison Street, which will be closed for vendors to set up on the street. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaILArt for more information on the event. Additionally, the second annual children’s business fair organized by Prairie Fox Books is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington Square. Businesses are 100% run by children 5 to 14 years old. They will promote and sell their own products at a vendor market. There will be food trucks at the event. Go to https://www.facebook.com/prairiefoxbooks for more information about the event.

5 - Fun in the Sun: A smoking meat competition is set Saturday at Knudson Park in Marseilles. Cooking begins at 8 a.m. and is completed by 3:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per person. There will be youth activities from 1 to 4 p.m., including a foam party from 2 to 3 p.m., a dunk tank, Connect Four, yard size sand art, a bug eating contest and temporary tattoos. Food will be for sale.

