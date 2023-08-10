Spring Valley Friday Night Market moves to Kirby Park for grand finale

Spring Valley is on a mission to reenergize its downtown.

GROW Spring Valley President JC Heerdt told the Spring Valley City Council on Monday the new Friday Night Markets have done their part to show residents what’s possible.

Conducted on the third Friday of every month over the summer, the markets feature craft vendors, food trucks and live music from the mini park, closing down portions of St. Paul Street for visitors to walk.

To cap off what Heerdt has said has been a successful addition to Spring Valley, the Friday Night Market will move to the more spacious Kirby Park on Aug. 18 for what’s being billed as “the grand finale.”

The market is scheduled 5 to 9 p.m. prior to the city’s Independence Day fireworks, which were postponed for bad weather. The fireworks are set off at Hall High School near Kirby Park.

Lisa Holocker and Sarah Kinkin have been the driving forces behind the relocation, Heerdt said. Through their efforts, more than 40 vendors and five food trucks are expected. Spring Valley’s own Tailgate Confessions will take the stage to perform live music.

Kirby Park is expected to provide ample room for vendors to showcase their products and place the heart of the festivities alongside the fireworks display. Heerdt said attendees will be able to meet in one central location – from the Friday Night Markets to activities, such as the bounce houses, food trucks, Hall High School’s Red and White Football game, and not worry about missing any of the fireworks.

The vendors will be arranged across the grassy areas of the park, while the food trucks and the live band will be on the basketball courts.

“As a united community, we wish to convey our heartfelt appreciation for the steadfast support you have consistently shown us,” Heerdt said. “Anticipation is high that this Friday Night Market’s event at Kirby Park will not only meet but also exceed expectations, etching a new milestone in our town’s history.”