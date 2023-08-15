Grand Ridge Community Fest set for 3 days of fun

There will be plenty of tractors lining Burlington Avenue in Grand Ridge beginning Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20, for the Grand Ridge Community Festival.

The Ron “Chaser” Hill Memorial Tractor Show and Ride is scheduled all weekend with the tractor ride beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday rain or shine. Lunch will be provided on the ride. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Friday will feature a children’s event beginning at 6 p.m. in Grand Ridge Park. There will be a petting zoo, bounce houses, games and a food truck. A K-9 demonstration will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Water fights are scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The evening’s events will include a live auction 7 p.m. at the fire station, 5 E. Main St. and a performance 8 to 11 p.m. by Jonelle and Terry of River Road Trio on the Railroad Avenue stage.

The parade is scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday with the route running south on Burlington Avenue, west on Parkway and north on Sylvan Avenue. Following the parade will be the kiddie pedal tractor pull near the Railroad Avenue stage. Children are invited to decorate their bicycles and be a part of the parade. The bicycles will be at the beginning of the parade, so children can watch the remainder of the parade, organizers said.

There will be an art show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave. Craft and food vendors will be set up Saturday and Sunday on Main Street and Burlington Avenue.

There will be five food vendors throughout the festival. T’s Food Shack will feature hamburgers, brats, deep fried Oreos, fries and nachos, among other items; Nib’s BBQ serves pulled pork, brisket and hot dogs; Shellas Egg Rolls will be selling Filipino food on Sunday; Mamitas Grill Taco Truck also will sell ice cream this year and Tropical Sno will be at the festival all weekend.

Grand Ridge Community Fest raffle tickets will be available. They are $10 per ticket or three for $25. Winners will be drawn after the parade. Winners don’t have to be present to collect the prize. First prize is $350 of High Prime Beef, second prize is a $250 gas card and third prize is $100.

The garage sales will have 12 sites: 145 W. Main St., 315 W. Main St., 205 Sylvan Ave., 325 Sylvan Ave., 655 Sylvan Ave., 212 Finley Circle, 220 Finley Circle, 314 Parkway St., 520 Burlington Ave., 700 Burlington Ave., 150 Poundstone Ave. and 405 Porter Ave.

Streator and Ottawa FFAs will be selling grilled pork chops. The Streator FFA pork chop dinner is 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Ottawa FFA will serve a pork chop lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Burlington Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 18

All day: Ridge Roundup tractor show, Burlington Avenue

8 a.m.: Townwide garage sales

4 to 7 p.m.: Utility/golf cart registration, Village Hall

6 p.m.: Food truck, kid events food for purchase, petting zoo, games and bounce houses, Grand Ridge Park

6:30 p.m.: K-9 demonstration, Grand Ridge Park

Saturday, Aug. 19

All day: Ridge Roundup tractor show, Burlington Avenue

7 a.m.: Tractor ride registration

8 a.m.: Tractor ride (lunch included)

8 a.m.: Garage sales

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Art show, Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendor and food fair, Main Street and Burlington Avenue

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Water fights, Burlington Avenue

Noon to 3 p.m.: Face painting, Railroad Avenue stage area

1 p.m.: Dinasos Traveling World of Reptiles, Railroad Avenue stage area

2 to 7 p.m.: Axe throwing, $5, Railroad Avenue

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Streator FFA pork chop dinner, Grand Ridge Fire Station, 5 E. Main St.

4:30 to 11 p.m.: Beer garden, Railroad Avenue

7 p.m.: Live auction, Grand Ridge Fire Station, 5 E. Main St.

8 to 11 p.m.: Jonelle and Terry of River Road Trio, Railroad Avenue stage

Sunday, Aug. 20

All day: Ridge Roundup Tractor Show, Burlington Avenue

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Art show, Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave.

10:15 a.m.: Church service, Grand Ridge Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors and food fair, Main Street and Burlington Avenue

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ottawa FFA pork chop lunch, Burlington Avenue

11 a.m.: Parade check-in, lineup at Grand Ridge Fire Station, 5 E. Main St.

Noon: Ice cream at Grand Ridge Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

1 p.m.: Parade, south on Burlington Avenue, west on Parkway, north on Sylvan

2 to 5 p.m.: Axe throwing, $5, Railroad Avenue

2 p.m. (following parade): Kiddie pedal tractor pull, $1, Railroad Avenue stage. Adults also can participate.