Festival 56′s ‘Twelfth Night’ to reopen July 19, four days after set vandalism

Festival 56 has announced that its production of “Twelfth Night” will reopen at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The reopening comes just four days after the organization’s July 16 production was cancelled due to set and lighting tower vandalism that occurred on July 15.

Festival 56 thanked the Princeton community and “everyone who showed support in getting the show back on its feet.”

“Twelfth Night” is a show from William Shakespeare scheduled to take place on Sunday and Wednesday nights through Aug. 2 in Soldiers and Sailors Park. For more information, visit festival56.com or facebook.com/festival56drama.