Festival 56 to hold performances of ‘Footloose’ starting July 14

The fourth offering in Festival 56′s summer season, “Footloose,” will hold performances starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and running through Saturday, July 22 at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Evening performances are held at 7:30 p.m. and there will be 2 p.m. matinee performances on Sunday, July 16; Wednesday, July 19 and Saturday July 15 and 22.

There will also be a talk-back opportunity with the show’s cast and crew following the opening performance on Friday, July 14.

The production is based on the hit 1984 movie with Kevin Bacon. “Footloose” tells the story of Ren and his mother as they move from Chicago to a small farming town.

Ren is prepared for the adjustment period at his new high school, but he’s not prepared for the local edicts, which include a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher.

When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid.

The story that emerges pits a father, longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Set to the rhythm of its Oscar and Tony nominated Top 40 score, also including new songs, “Footloose” looks to celebrate the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

Tickets for Festival 56 productions are available at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656 or stopping by the Grace Theater box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and an hour before performance.