OSF adds gastroenterology services in the Illinois Valley

OSF HealthCare will add providers in gastroenterology and primary care in the Illinois Valley.

The addition of Geetha Dodda, MD, and Jenny Gaworski, APRN, ensures access for patients in need of gastroenterology services, the hospital chain said in a Friday news release. Their location is to be determined.

Deb Herz, APRN, a primary care provider, will be joining OSF to provide patient care at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care located at 1650 Midtown Road in Peru.

Illinois Valley residents seeking information regarding their care can call 844-673-2778. This line is available 24/7 and will offer individuals a direct connection to the information they need during this time. Additionally, patients may seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare locations in Princeton, Streator, Mendota and Ottawa. Individuals can also get 24/7 virtual visits through OSF OnCall. Learn more at osfoncall.org/virtualvisit.

Former St. Margaret’s patients should request a copy of their medical records from St. Margaret’s Health (SMH), which has partnered with a vendor to assist patients with this process. Visit aboutsmh.org/medical-records-request and complete the Authorization for Use and Disclosure of Health Information form. When filling out the form, list the reason for the request and where to send the records. Complete the form and fax it to 815-664-1169 or mail it to: SMH Medical Records Requests 600 E. First St. Spring Valley, IL 61362

SMH will no longer accept requests over the phone or by message, but if you have a question related to your records, call 815-664-1583. Expect at least 30 days to receive your records. Record requests from the vendor working with SMH are subject to fees in accordance with state and federal laws. For radiology images performed at Peru or Spring Valley hospitals, call the Imaging Department at 815-664-1469.