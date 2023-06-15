Mendota mural to be unveiled Saturday

The Mendota Union Depot mural will be unveiled 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, during the city’s Railroad Crossing and Heritage Day.

The event will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mendota Museum and Historical Society, 901 Washington St.

Lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with treats by BPW available in the Vintage Dining Car. Skits are planned noon and 2 p.m. at the mural. A 50/50 drawing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

There will be speeder car rides, free barrel street train rides, an Old West Registers cowboy train robbery demonstration, tours of vintage rail cars and tours of the museum. Special this year will be the 100th birthday of the CB&Q 4978 Steam Locomotive which will be freshly painted. Other special demonstrations this year will include vintage corn shelling and rope making.

Additionally, the farmers market will be set up 8 a.m. to noon.

The mural is a half-scale painting of the iconic 250- by 100-foot Mendota Union Depot that was built in 1888 and demolished in 1942. It will be constructed of hand-painted aluminum sheets, mounted on a steel support grid.

Artist Ray Paseka and his team at Westclox Studios, Inc. used archival information from the Union Depot Railroad Museum to capture the details of the structure.