La Salle teacher honored by Q Hit Music

The Q Hit Music Teacher of the Year was awarded to a staff member of Lincoln Junior High in La Salle.

Erica Burgess, the reading interventionist for sixth through eighth grade students, was awarded the $1,000 prize at the end of the year luncheon for the La Salle Elementary Schools.

She was nominated for the award by a parent of a student who believed she was an exceptional educator.

Mike Krzak, of Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, and Rundio Injury Attorney, presented the award to Burgess. The Q-Hit Music Teacher of the Year honor is a culmination of the Teacher of the Month promotion from Shaw Local Radio stations WIVQ Spring Valley and WSTQ Streator, sponsored by Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, and Rundio Injury Attorneys and the Peru Hy-vee.