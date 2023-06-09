June 09, 2023
Bureau County police blotter: June 9, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

Here are the police reports for Bureau County for Friday, June 9, 2023.

Kenny R. Boleyn, 44, of DePue, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 6:14 p.m. June 6 at 3126 Arlington Dr. in DePue for a failure to appear warrant.

Auston J. O’Neal, 21, of Princeton, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 6:55 a.m. June 7 at U.S. 26 and 1365 N. Ave. in Princeton on a charge of driving without a valid driver’s license.

Rebecca L. Holland, 27, of Spring Valley, was cited by Spring Valley police at 9:30 p.m. June 6 at St. Paul and Spalding streets on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.