Bureau County police blotter: June 9, 2023

Kenny R. Boleyn, 44, of DePue, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 6:14 p.m. June 6 at 3126 Arlington Dr. in DePue for a failure to appear warrant.
Auston J. O’Neal, 21, of Princeton, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 6:55 a.m. June 7 at U.S. 26 and 1365 N. Ave. in Princeton on a charge of driving without a valid driver’s license.
Rebecca L. Holland, 27, of Spring Valley, was cited by Spring Valley police at 9:30 p.m. June 6 at St. Paul and Spalding streets on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.