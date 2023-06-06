Funky Vibez opens in Utica, offering eclectic shopping experience

Funky Vibez has items that are colorful, eclectic and, of course, funky. Items that will illicit happiness.
Those good vibes are the goal for Sam Katz and Jacki Ellis who recently opened the store at 723 S. Clark St., Utica. They sell jewelry, home décor, clothing and accessories, among other items.
Most items in the store are by local artists whose items are handmade and one-of-a-kind. Many of the artists create their art full time and put everything into their craft, Katz said.
“Everybody seems to think it’s really cool. We’ve created a unique environment. We’re not catering to one type of customer. The store is extremely eclectic,” Katz said. “There’s literally something for everyone here from a 3-year-old to a 93-year-old.”
Katz, of Plano, said he and Ellis, also of Plano, have been coming to Utica for many years and thought the area was a great spot to bring local artists together.
“People are coming out from the cities to get away and [get] that mental health time for them to just recollect and recharge,” Ellis said. “We get really excited when people come in and they open the door and they walk in and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool.’ We’re just as excited.”
The store’s façade was painted a bright green color and includes a mural by Tammy Barry, of tamiannisart, who sells bird baths and chip and dip trays, among other items.
“She wanted to donate this to the store and we’re encouraging more artists who want to leave their mark here right across from Starved Rock to leave a piece of art on the front of the building,” Katz said.
Funky Vibez has three storefronts with plans to open the third storefront as an event space for people looking to host private parties in a funky, psychedelic atmosphere, he said.
They also plan to run a festival called Funky Fest.
“We’re looking for more people to collaborate on that and just bring positivity to as many people as possible,” Katz said.
Katz and Ellis also said they’re grateful to the businesses and artists who have welcomed them to the community, including Open Space Art Gallery and Studios in Ottawa and Broke Glass Chick.
Funky Vibez is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Find Funky Vibez on Facebook for more information.
