Peru library shares June 2023 schedule

The Peru Library, 1409 11th St., has several events scheduled for June.

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6: Navigate Your Stars with Jesmyn Ward, all ages. It is virtual only. To register, go to https://bit.ly/ILPJesmynWard . Join the library for an evening with two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward as she discusses life, her literary vision and her unique perspective on life, love and loss. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7: Wellness Wednesday, Medicare Do’s & Don’ts. As owner and president of Senior Watchdog, Inc., Sandra Brown helps those nearing or at retirement pursue a confident financial future. She is committed to always doing what is in the best interests of her clients. As a former nurse, she is especially passionate about helping people navigate their Medicare supplemental options. She wears two hats. She is a state-licensed life and heath agent, as well as, a financial advisor who assumes a fiduciary duty for her clients. Brown is a holistic financial advisor who helps clients with all aspects of their retirement planning, including tax savings strategies, Medicare supplemental insurance options, Social Security maximization and pension-like lifetime income options.

3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, June 9: Anime/Manda Appreciation Club, ages 12-18, Lower Level Meeting Room. The Teen Anime Manga Club meets on the second Friday of the month in the library’s lower level. Activities vary. Snacks are served. New members are always welcome.

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: Wellness Wednesday, scam prevention. Join Trooper Wilson from the Illinois State Police as he talks about scam prevention.

6 p.m. Monday, June 19: Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Meeting, Lower Level Meeting Room. Share a loved one’s journey or listen to how others deal with theirs. Contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858; Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202 for more information.

9 a.m. Wednesday, June 21: Wellness Wednesdays: blood pressure/blood sugar testing. All are welcome. Main Floor. Get your blood pressure and blood sugar checked for free. No appointment is necessary. A 12--hour food and beverage fast are recommended for more accurate blood sugar test results.

6:30 Wednesday, June 21: Combined Book Club, Lower Level Meeting Room. Everyone is welcome. Registration is not required for this in-person program. “The Reading List” is an unforgettable and heartwarming debut about how a chance encounter with a list of library books helps forge an unlikely friendship between two very different people in a London suburb.

3 p.m. Tuesday, June 26: Write Here-The Art of Journaling. Join the library’s Adult Writers Club every fourth Monday of the month. Have a novel or a set of poems you’ve never gotten around to finishing? For anyone older than the age of 18, join fellow authors in the downstairs Lower Level Meeting Room to workshop written work. Work together to give your stories a perfect polish. This first meeting will be with Abby Zukowski teaching the “Art of Journaling.”