Tom Pigati retires from Eureka Savings Bank board after serving 25 years

Tom Pigati retired in May from the Eureka Savings Bank Board of Directors after serving on the board for 25 years, including as board chairman since 2011.

Pigati presided over the evolvement of Eureka Savings Bank into a full-service bank offering residential, agriculture, commercial and commercial real estate services, and oversaw the acquisition of Wenona State Bank in 2021.

“Tom has been an invaluable asset to Eureka Savings Bank and led with integrity and dedication to the bank and the community,” said John McCormick, president and CEO of Eureka Savings Bank. “We thank him for his service and wish him the best in the future.”

Michael Dudek, president of LKCS, has replaced Pigati as chairman of the board. He has served on the board since 1998 and has used his business acumen to help Eureka grow and prepare for the future.

“It’s a real honor to lead this board of very talented people,” Dudek said. “We will work with the Management Team to continue providing great customer experiences and make Eureka the community bank that people desire”

Jeff Simonton, president/COO of Black Bros. Co. in Mendota, has been elected as vice chairman of the board. Simonton joined the Eureka Savings Bank board in 2014.

“We are very fortunate that Mike has taken the baton from Tom,” McCormick said. “I am confident that he will continue leading Eureka Savings Bank into an exciting future. Jeff provides a great wealth of knowledge and guidance in his role because of his business experience, including many years as a community banker.”