Registration open June 5-10 for Spring Valley library summer reading program

The Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley will be conducting registration for its Summer Reading Program “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” from June 5 through June 10 during the regular children’s library hours. Latecomers will be accepted.

The program will run from June 12 through July 22 and includes lots of fun and weekly activities to encourage summer reading.

Adults also will have their own program to participate in and there will be the chance to enter drawings for prizes.

Summer hours for the children’s library are noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The children’s library is closed on Fridays.

Summer hours for the adult library are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.